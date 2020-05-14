Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Fiddling while Rome burns SA is plunging into unprecedented economic disaster, but the cabinet floats on a cloud of complacency BL PREMIUM

I’m sorry to break this to you but we cannot just "open up the economy", as many have been howling. With this "open up" call we are just mimicking the Americans. We need to urgently devise our own way of facing a post-Covid future.

We have become used to mediocrity in SA. Unlike the US, with its record low pre-coronavirus unemployment levels, the SA economy was in a shambles. In February this year finance minister Tito Mboweni forecast that the economy would grow by 0.9%.