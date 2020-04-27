LETTER: Look beyond the medical to bankruptcy and destitution

It is said that whether writing, teaching or designing, it is best to start with what one knows and move forward. At this moment in our country it is the medical officers who have the knowledge and they, as seen in policies being followed, are leading the fight against the coronavirus.

Their knowledge has the authority of a sound basis, using evidence both from our country and other nations, and allows for concrete projections that can be used to implement policies.

But this knowledge must not blind them to the realities of the worlds outside the medical — business, education and personal wellbeing, for example. Projections of bankruptcy, unemployment and destitution may not be as concretely based as the medical, but it is only a matter of time before this happens, unless those worlds are listened to as much as the medical.

The government must acknowledge that, though the hot spots of the virus may be in six metros, what mostly drives the economy is also there. If it applies level-four restrictions there longer than two weeks, the graphs that show the demise of our economy will be as real as the medical projections we have been shown.

Roger Graham

Meadowridge

