Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Look beyond the medical to bankruptcy and destitution

27 April 2020 - 17:23
Gauteng medical staff screen a man outside the Alexandra Men's Hostel in Johannesburg, Picture: ALON SKUY
Gauteng medical staff screen a man outside the Alexandra Men's Hostel in Johannesburg, Picture: ALON SKUY

It is said that whether writing, teaching or designing, it is best to start with what one knows and move forward. At this moment in our country it is the medical officers who have the knowledge and they, as seen in policies being followed, are leading the fight against the coronavirus.

Their knowledge has the authority of a sound basis, using evidence both from our country and other nations, and allows for concrete projections that can be used to implement policies.

But this knowledge must not blind them to the realities of the worlds outside the medical — business, education and personal wellbeing, for example. Projections of bankruptcy, unemployment and destitution may not be as concretely based as the medical, but it is only a matter of time before this happens, unless those worlds are listened to as much as the medical.

The government must acknowledge that, though the hot spots of the virus may be in six metros, what mostly drives the economy is also there. If it applies level-four restrictions there longer than two weeks, the graphs that show the demise of our economy will be as real as the medical projections we have been shown. 

Roger Graham
Meadowridge

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

AYABONGA CAWE: Why Ramaphosa has to deal with today’s crisis without forgetting about SA’s tomorrow

The countercyclical value of the interventions will be determined by their potential for co-ordination of many economic interests
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Lethal virus shows it’s time for change

With lifestyle diseases adding to the risk posed by Covid-19, what we eat should become more important
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Compared to the US, SA is a Covid-19 rockstar

In the Trump vs Ramaphosa style of crisis leadership, Ramaphosa wins hands down
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Risk of restarting classes

School system is breeding ground for the coronavirus and children could take the virus back into households
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: No help for ‘white’ business
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: President trips on his economic ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Draconian bans are no way to treat citizens amid ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Ministers flouting democratic ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Communities, not government, can and are fighting ...
Opinion

Related Articles

It will take time and effort to fix SA’s ‘shattered’ economy, warns Ramaphosa

National

DUMA GQUBULE: Numbers don’t add up in combined stimulus package

Opinion / Columnists

Cyril Ramaphosa will keep ‘hawk’s eye’ on R500bn Covid-19 funding

National

Covid-19 lockdown fully exposes SA’s housing crisis

National

Willis Towers Watson survey paints a grim picture of job cuts and wage freezes ...

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.