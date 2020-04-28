WILMOT JAMES: Strengthening world and national health institutions are critical to Covid-19 fight

US president Donald Trump turned on the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a scapegoat to mask his political difficulties with the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was not until February 24, five weeks after the first reported case in the US, that his administration requested funds from Congress for a coronavirus response. Trump also downplayed the severity of the virus known to be pathogenic until early March, telling the US people that by April the virus would “just go away” and that global death tolls are “fake news”.

Once media attention began shifting to the severity of outbreaks in the US and the lack of adequate response from the White House, Trump changed his tune and tried to shift blame. The WHO was an obvious target. On April 7 he tweeted: “The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the US, yet very China-centric.” By April 15 the administration had announced that it would halt its funding for the WHO. It was a peremptory act in the middle of a pandemic.

In 2019 the US provided about 15% of the WHO’s budget — $4.84bn for the 2020-2021 biennium — consisting of regular (assessed) and voluntary project-specific contributions. Assessed contributions, paid via the state department, are based on the US population’s size and wealth. The US owes the WHO $99.2m in assessed back payments. Voluntary contributions are for special programmes such as polio eradication and emergency response. Paid via agencies such as USAID, voluntary contributions may be reprogrammed without congressional approval.

The WHO will require additional funds to continue to respond effectively to Covid-19. By withholding its single largest source of funding, Trump undercut the global response to the pandemic. How much he can cut — and where — is not clear. A 60-day review is under way to assess the WHO’s role in the unfolding pandemic, after which a decision will be made. The head of the US Centre for Disease Control, Dr Robert Redfield, pushed back, saying the centre and WHO continues to have a “productive public health relationship”, as did the National Institutes of Health’s Dr Toni Fauci.

An open letter signed by numerous public health officials across the globe was submitted to UN secretary-general António Gutiérrez on April 20. The letter identified the risks posed by Covid-19 to underdeveloped health-care systems, and called for a collective international effort to support the WHO’s response. As outbreaks pick up pace in Africa, for many AU countries the severity and effects of the virus will be directly proportional to the WHO’s ability to respond to it through organisation, aid and technical assistance.