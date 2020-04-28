WILMOT JAMES: Strengthening world and national health institutions are critical to Covid-19 fight
With the US under Donald Trump having pulled its funding of the WHO, a co-ordinated global response is more urgent than ever
US president Donald Trump turned on the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a scapegoat to mask his political difficulties with the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was not until February 24, five weeks after the first reported case in the US, that his administration requested funds from Congress for a coronavirus response. Trump also downplayed the severity of the virus known to be pathogenic until early March, telling the US people that by April the virus would “just go away” and that global death tolls are “fake news”.
Once media attention began shifting to the severity of outbreaks in the US and the lack of adequate response from the White House, Trump changed his tune and tried to shift blame. The WHO was an obvious target. On April 7 he tweeted: “The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the US, yet very China-centric.” By April 15 the administration had announced that it would halt its funding for the WHO. It was a peremptory act in the middle of a pandemic.
In 2019 the US provided about 15% of the WHO’s budget — $4.84bn for the 2020-2021 biennium — consisting of regular (assessed) and voluntary project-specific contributions. Assessed contributions, paid via the state department, are based on the US population’s size and wealth. The US owes the WHO $99.2m in assessed back payments. Voluntary contributions are for special programmes such as polio eradication and emergency response. Paid via agencies such as USAID, voluntary contributions may be reprogrammed without congressional approval.
The WHO will require additional funds to continue to respond effectively to Covid-19. By withholding its single largest source of funding, Trump undercut the global response to the pandemic. How much he can cut — and where — is not clear. A 60-day review is under way to assess the WHO’s role in the unfolding pandemic, after which a decision will be made. The head of the US Centre for Disease Control, Dr Robert Redfield, pushed back, saying the centre and WHO continues to have a “productive public health relationship”, as did the National Institutes of Health’s Dr Toni Fauci.
An open letter signed by numerous public health officials across the globe was submitted to UN secretary-general António Gutiérrez on April 20. The letter identified the risks posed by Covid-19 to underdeveloped health-care systems, and called for a collective international effort to support the WHO’s response. As outbreaks pick up pace in Africa, for many AU countries the severity and effects of the virus will be directly proportional to the WHO’s ability to respond to it through organisation, aid and technical assistance.
Trump has put his political agenda above the lives of his countrymen and humanity worldwide. By undermining the authority of public health experts globally, he is trying to secure his voter base and affirm his position as a national and international authority in areas where he has fast-diminishing standing. As Covid-19 continues to spread across the globe, crippling economies and health-care systems in its wake, a co-ordinated global response is more critical now than ever.
Trump had Obama administration era instruments available to forge a high-level co-ordinated response. Beth Cameron, head of biological policy and programmes at the Washington DC-based Nuclear Threat Initiative, was quoted in the Washington Post on March 13 as saying: “I ran the White House pandemic response unit. Trump closed it.” Trump and his second short-lived national security adviser, John “Hatchet Man” Bolton “contributed to the federal government’s sluggish response”, Cameron remarked.
Trump’s actions continue to isolate the US politically. Defunding the WHO is only the most recent threatened action that has ruffled international feathers (recall the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018). His distinctly anti-China rhetoric and disregard for collaborative global efforts are a detriment to the US’s credibility internationally. Ultimately, the US people have and will continue to suffer at the expense of Trump’s remarkable hubris and, given his recent remarks on bleach therapy, ignorance.
How do we overcome the actions of the leader of the most powerful country in the world and forge a responsible path ahead? Trying to correct a collective response in the middle of an unfolding Covid-19 pandemic will take some concerted action. Electing a more capable US leader on November 3 will no doubt make a monumental difference, but it will not be enough, as institutions need rebuilding. What if Trump is re-elected? How does the world find a sensible path forward?
As a former MP on the opposition benches when the venal Jacob Zuma was president, colleagues across the party spectrum — including (too few) from the ANC — came to the depressing conclusion that our job description was to stop the president from doing something even worse. The US political establishment faces the same burden, but with the additional challenge that when Trump sneezes the world catches a cold. The stakes are simply much higher.
Interviewed by the Financial Times’ Gideon Rachman on April 23, Gro Harlem Brundtland, who leads the global preparedness monitoring board set up by the WHO and World Bank, made two compelling political points about preparing for a state of readiness in the face of what will be repeating pathogenic outbreak cycles of epidemic and pandemic potential. As a former prime minister of Norway and WHO director-general, Brundtland’s voice could not be more credible.
First, she argues that as health remains the primary responsibility of national governments, stronger preparedness requires stronger governments. By strength Brundtland does not mean raw power, but having a capable high-level decision-making political culture that absorbs the best health science there is and turns knowledge into swift public health action focused on the needs of citizens. With the best health science and capability available at the touch of a button, both the US and, oddly enough, the UK, failed this measure of strength. SA, with so much less, did not.
Second, since epidemics and pandemics by definition know no boundaries, national strength must be matched by global strength. Countries of the north, with few exceptions, have highly sophisticated public health agencies. Middle-income countries such as SA have ones that barely cope with routine demands and are stretched by surge conditions. Poor countries, most of which are in Africa and southern Asia, only have the WHO, Unicef, the Red Cross and Red Crescent, Medicins sans Frontieres, the World Bank, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to lean on.
An assault on the WHO is therefore an assault on the Global South — and it has intensified. The Washington Post reported on April 25 that all references to the WHO will be deleted from US government fact sheets. A list of replacement public health beneficiaries is apparently being drawn up. There cannot be a more urgent moment for those who care about global health to establish a more resilient funding model for the WHO. Let’s embrace our crisis and build stronger national and global public health institutions together.
• James, a former DA MP, is a visiting professor at Columbia University and editor/contributor to Vital Signs: Health Security in SA.