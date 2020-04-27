Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What Freedom Day under lockdown?

The government should be taken to court for depriving the people of their constitutionally guaranteed liberties and their economic wellbeing

27 April 2020 - 21:07
David Nkuna spends Freedom's Day in his home in Themba Khoza informal settlement in Ivory Park, Tembisa, April 27 2020. Picture: THULANI MBELE
David Nkuna spends Freedom's Day in his home in Themba Khoza informal settlement in Ivory Park, Tembisa, April 27 2020. Picture: THULANI MBELE

It is ironic that we celebrate Freedom Day under such repressive conditions. We have been deprived of our fundamental and constitutionally guaranteed freedoms by a government determined to justify its decision to march in lockstep with the developed countries, completely ignoring our developing country realities.

Freedom of speech and debate has gone by the wayside as the government employs media propaganda and apparently credible personalities to push its message. Virtually no contrary voice or opinion is heard, and pictures of looting and attacks on police and army members are used to justify the further oppression of opposition to the lockdown.

Every year 480,000 people die in SA. That’s 1,320 deaths per day. Adjusted to lockdown conditions, this equates to 1,116 deaths per day. Yet we never see any statistics but Covid-19 deaths, which are now less than three per day. And only 3% of cases turn critical, with 97% recovering.

So why is the government playing down the other 1,113 deaths per day? Because it reveals the madness of the economically suicidal decision to enforce the lockdown. Yes, it made sense to institute social distancing and stop cross-border travel, but not to virtually shut down the entire economy.

Increasing poverty will see heightened vandalism, riots and unrest, with resulting security force responses that will add to the death statistics. History will judge harshly the actions of politicians and all those in positions of responsibility who either actively or passively helped to create this disaster.

It is high time the government is confronted in the courts to rescind the lockdown in its entirety. We must join hands to ensure that freedom returns and oppression is defeated.

John Taylor
Paarl

