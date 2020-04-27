Mogajane has a message for SA: realistic budget and no dilly-dallying on reforms
Government's response package to the pandemic will weigh on the budget and is unlikely to fully compensate for shrinking growth
27 April 2020 - 19:07
The government is determined to come up with a realistic revised budget and implement key reforms needed for the economy to recover from the coronavirus-induced slump, the director-general of the Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, said.
"It’s important that we look at our priorities and ask ourselves as a country are we spending money in the right areas, or are there things that we don’t need to do now," he told Business Day after a briefing by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Friday.
