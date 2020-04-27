Economy Mogajane has a message for SA: realistic budget and no dilly-dallying on reforms Government's response package to the pandemic will weigh on the budget and is unlikely to fully compensate for shrinking growth BL PREMIUM

The government is determined to come up with a realistic revised budget and implement key reforms needed for the economy to recover from the coronavirus-induced slump, the director-general of the Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, said.

"It’s important that we look at our priorities and ask ourselves as a country are we spending money in the right areas, or are there things that we don’t need to do now," he told Business Day after a briefing by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Friday.