SA resilient enough to overcome Covid-19, says IMF

SA is resilient enough to overcome the impact of coronavirus pandemic as long as its policies are recalibrated towards economic growth once the crisis has passed, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The country’s big strength is that it has very deep and liquid domestic capital markets relative to most other emerging- market countries” and generates most of its financing domestically and in rand, Abebe Aemro Selassie, the director of the lender’s African department, said on Wednesday.

“SA has always had very good international capital-market access” and is not in talks with the Washington-based institution about financing, Selassie said.