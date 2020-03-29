Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Suspend rates and services charges

Municipalities must provide owners and tenants with breathing room

29 March 2020 - 18:26
Picture: RUVAN BOSCHOFF
CAPE TOWN Picture: RUVAN BOSCHOFF

With small businesses already hit hard by Covid-19 and the national lockdown, it is time municipalities and landlords granted property owners and tenants breathing space by suspending payments for the duration of the lockdown.

Rates and rents are a substantial cost of doing business. With all nonessential businesses being forced to close during the lockdown, continuing to pay them will be the nail in the coffin of many small enterprises. Many will be forced to shed staff as the only way to survive, if survival is at all possible.

I am not calling for a write-off of debts for municipal services or for landlord rents, but I am asking the City of Cape Town in particular, and municipalities elsewhere in the province, to recognise that they must share the economic burden the lockdown is imposing.

It is in the interests of all that when this crisis is over there will still be an SMME  business sector able to play its vital role in providing employment, and continuing to grow our local economy. Stellenbosch municipality has shown the way. The City of Cape Town has the resources and should set an example to other big cities by doing the same.

Geoff Jacobs
Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry

SA’s small companies brace for bitter lockdown

While government has undertaken to help small and medium-sized firms, there is a lack of clarity on qualifying criteria
National
2 days ago

LETTER: Welcome the lockdown

We can’t wait for the loss of life to become catastrophically high before we take this virus matter seriously
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: A time to renew the inner life

Isolation need not be a negative experience, it can be an opportunity to reflect on life and meditate
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Virus offers ANC chance

The irony is that politically it is probably the best time to get SA back on track
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Donald Trump’s efforts to tackle virus are a sham

US president is trying to cover up his administration’s failures, incompetence and mismanagement on all fronts
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: UIF claims will skyrocket as coronavirus takes hold

Increase in retrenchments will put the Unemployment Insurance Fund under pressure
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
How to strengthen society in a time of crisis
Opinion
2.
CARTOON: Deep pockets stun cash-strapped SA
Opinion
3.
DESNÉ MASIE: A health apartheid is emerging in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Covid-19’s deadly impact on small ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: BEE a trap for some investors
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.