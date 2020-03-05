LETTER: Coronavirus protocol needed

It is imperative for every employer in SA to have a protocol in place to handle amendments to their sick leave, annual leave and family responsibility leave so as to enable them to cope with people being absent when the Covid-19 virus hits the workplace.

All staff should be informed of the measures that are in place to prevent the spread of the virus, and arrangements for those who are able to work from home.

I have been in discussions with the commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, who assures me they are ready to cope with the potential deluge of claims if and when the virus affects the workplace.

These claims need to be submitted by the employer, and employers should prepare by educating themselves about what needs to be done in these circumstances.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.