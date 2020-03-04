Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China’s ability to stay on top of virus is inspiring

04 March 2020 - 16:27
A train attendant wearing a face mask assists a passenger at the railway station in Hefei, China, March 4 2020. Picture: Picture: NOEL CELIS / AFP
The Chinese embassy has been supplying daily statistics on Covid-19 in China since February 2. These statistics are comprehensive and China deserves a real pat on the back for what has been achieved in only one month.

It appears that the rapid move to the spike of February 12 triggered the building of two new hospitals, one with 1,000 beds and the other with 1,500 beds. As I recall, these hospitals were completed in unbelievably short periods of time, such as 15-20 days each. What an incredible decision and achievement evidently prompted by a statistic.

The statistics gathered from 34 provinces, regions and cities cover daily and/or cumulative confirmed cases, new suspected cases, deaths and cured  patients. A graph of the daily and cumulative statistics now trends downwards for new confirmed cases and new suspected cases, and upwards for new cured cases and level for deaths. The overall impression is that China has, after a period of only a month, contained Covid-19 in an incredibly disciplined manner — beyond belief, if one is honest.

Additional statistics to indicate probabilities are as follows: deaths as a percentage of confirmed cases: 3.66%; cured cases as a percentage of confirmed cases: 55.56%; confirmed cases as a percentage of China’s population: 0.00005714%. Well done, China! I can’t believe these statistics can knock trillions of dollars off world markets. If similar statistics were done for common flu, I wonder what they would show? The 1918 flu epidemic claimed the lives of millions of people worldwide. China’s losses in one month were 2,912.

Ned Sturgeon
Barberton

It’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’ SA will confirm first coronavirus case, Cape health officials warn

More than a dozen countries have reported their first cases in the past week, including Algeria and Nigeria, heightening fears the virus will arrive ...
National
1 day ago

Fed delivers emergency rate cut amid virus threat

The Fed’s action could presage a wave of easing from other central banks worldwide
World
23 hours ago

G7 big on coronavirus assurances but slim on details

While ‘all appropriate policy tools’ will be used to help the global economy, analysts are disappointed at the lack of specific measures
World
1 day ago

Coronavirus spreads to almost all provinces in Iran, Hassan Rouhani says

The president made the announcement after the country cancelled upcoming Friday prayers in all provincial capitals this week due to the virus
World
1 hour ago

TOM EATON: It takes little for fear to blossom into violence

The state must prepare for the coronavirus infected to become targets of stigma, abuse and possibly bloodshed
Opinion
1 day ago

Unchecked coronavirus could halve global growth, OECD warns

SA lacks the fiscal room to buffer against the fallout, says a local economist
Economy
1 day ago

