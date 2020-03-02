National / Health It’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’ SA will confirm first coronavirus case, Cape health officials warn More than a dozen countries have reported their first cases in the past week, including Algeria and Nigeria, heightening fears the virus will arrive in SA BL PREMIUM

It’s not a matter of “if, but “when” the new coronavirus, will be detected in SA, the Western Cape health department warned on Monday.

The virus, which causes a respiratory illness known as Covid-19, emerged in China in December and in a little more than two months has spread from its epicentre to at least 61 countries. It has sickened more than 89,000 people and killed more than 3,000, the vast majority in China, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins’ Centre for Systems Science and Engineering.