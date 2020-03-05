As coronavirus cases spread, the price of gold rises again
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Thursday as coronavirus cases continued to spread around the world, worsening concerns about the global economic effect of the epidemic and prompting investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,646.73/oz by 10.56am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,645.80/oz.
“The virus is really taking over ... I think the markets are a bit nervous, [gold is] more prone to higher prices and is well supported on the downside,” said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice-president at precious metals trader MKS SA.
“At the moment, it looks like it's going to have very negative effects on businesses, tourism, travel and smaller businesses. So I think the economy is going to be hurting big time.”
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday the global spread had crushed hopes for stronger growth in 2020, while a Fed report showed there were signs the epidemic had begun to weigh on business sentiment in the US.
European shares fell again on Thursday, taking their cue from US equity futures, which implied a lower open for Wall Street as cases of the coronavirus surged in the US.
The US coronavirus death toll rose to 11 on Wednesday, and California declared a state emergency. US legislators have approved an $8.3bn emergency bill to help contain the virus.
There are now more than 90,000 “Covid-19" coronavirus cases globally, with over 3,000 deaths.
The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates by 10 basis points next week, joining its peers in the US, Canada and Australia.
The dollar eased against rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of the greenback, while the US 10-year treasury yield fell back below 1%.
Spot gold looked neutral in a range of $1,631/oz-$1,653/oz, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
Meanwhile, palladium slid 3.3% to $2,491.60/oz.
“The auto sector supply chain will be impacted by Covid-19. Although, this demand shock is expected to have limited impact on palladium due to a structural deficit backdrop, we see room for further setbacks following the recent rally,” ANZ Bank analysts said in a note.
The autocatalyst metal slumped as much as 13% on February 28, following a record run to a record high of $2,875.50/oz the day before due to a stark supply shortfall.
Silver was up 0.3% to $17.23/oz, while platinum shed 0.9% to $864.36/oz.
