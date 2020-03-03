Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Infection and immunity the answer to coronavirus

03 March 2020 - 16:52
Passengers wear surgical masks at an airplane access bridge at Hong Kong International Airport. Picture: IVAN ABREU/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHT ROCKET/GETTY IMAGES
It is clear the draconian containment measures taken in China to stop the coronavirus have not worked. It is also clear that SA could never hope to achieve that level of population control. We need therefore to question whether we should try to contain this virus.

The world is heading into a recession because of China’s shutdown to try to prevent spread. If we shut down our economy in a vain attempt to stop the spread, how many South Africans will die because of the poverty this will cause for years to come?

The most rational thing to do is accept that many, if not most, of us will catch this virus, get sick, survive and become immune, no matter what we do. We should, therefore, focus our efforts not on the first infected people, but rather on the uninfected people likely to die from this virus (the elderly and sickly) and do our best to protect them.

We can at least identify at-risk people and take measures to protect them, whereas we cannot find the asymptomatic infected people spreading the virus. The best way we can protect the people who are most at risk of dying is for the rest of us to become infected and immune as soon as possible — so that the epidemic will die out.

In the meantime, we must try to keep our economy going and hope to have a rapid epidemic that burns out quickly (as we become immune) rather than a drawn-out one that will kill the same percentage of people anyway, but also destroy our ability to feed ourselves.

Greg Ash, Durban

