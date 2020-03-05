Economy VIRUS FALLOUT SA’s car sector assesses threat of coronavirus shutdown in China The industry accounts for 30% of SA’s manufacturing output BL PREMIUM

SA vehicle manufacturers are assessing the threat to operations from the coronavirus-induced shutdown of large swathes of the Chinese motor industry, which supplies about R16bn worth of parts for local cars and commercial vehicles.

Though there appears to be no immediate risk of production disruption from components shortages, industry executives say they cannot guess the effect of long-term problems caused by the epidemic, which has battered stocks amid fears of a global economic slowdown.