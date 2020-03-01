LETTER: How to cut wage bill

There are two ways for finance minister Tito Mboweni to realise a 5% reduction in the wage bill — reduce wages or hours.

He could renegotiate the current wage settlement so the wage increase is 5% less than what was previously agreed. Since Cosatu has already said this will result in “war”, let anyone who does not accept the reduction go on strike, and after 11 days of no wages agree to not renegotiate the current wage settlement.

The 5% reduction can come either through a lower salary or a reduction in “billable hours” due to the strike action.

If this is timed to coincide with the Easter school holidays it could be like a long public sector holiday.

It wouldn’t help service delivery, but which taxpayer wouldn’t accept exchanging public sector holidays for a balanced budget?

Greg Becker

Via e-mail

