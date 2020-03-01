Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to cut wage bill

01 March 2020 - 17:58
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: DWAYN SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: DWAYN SENIOR/BLOOMBERG

There are two ways for finance minister Tito Mboweni to realise a 5% reduction in the wage bill — reduce wages or hours.

He could renegotiate the current wage settlement so the wage increase is 5% less than what was previously agreed. Since Cosatu has already said this will result in “war”, let anyone who does not accept the reduction go on strike, and after 11 days of no wages agree to not renegotiate the current wage settlement.

The 5% reduction can come either through a lower salary or a reduction in “billable hours” due to the strike action.

If this is timed to coincide with the Easter school holidays it could be like a long public sector holiday.

It wouldn’t help service delivery, but which taxpayer wouldn’t accept exchanging public sector holidays for a balanced budget?

Greg Becker
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PUBLIC WAGE BILL: Tito dares to tackle the unions

Mboweni picks a fight with labour: he wants to slash wages of public servants by R160bn over the medium term
Special Reports
3 days ago

State’s proposed wage bill cut ‘worse than apartheid’, Cosatu says

Cosatu says the proposal on the multiyear wage deal is an ‘attack on collective bargaining’
National
3 days ago

Moody’s sceptical on Tito Mboweni’s pay cuts

Cosatu prepares for a confrontation with president’s administration over cuts in public sector bill
Economy
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa gets ready to rumble

Stage is set for Ramaphosa’s keenest political test yet, as Mboweni draws a line in the sand on contentious wage bill
Special Reports
3 days ago

Budget shows ‘severe’ slide in public finances, says Fitch

Fiscal metrics worsen while efforts to curb spending ‘rely heavily on hoped-for moderation in public sector wages, which might not materialise’, ...
Economy
4 days ago

Shivambu’s shout of austerity not even a bleat, says Mboweni

Finance minister says EFF leader's critique of the budget is mere sloganeering
National
3 days ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Mboweni’s budget not bold enough to curtail rising debt trajectory

While the 2020 budget reduces the government wage bill, the savings envisaged are simply re-allocated to support struggling SOEs
Opinion
4 days ago

BUDGET IN NUTSHELL: Mboweni slashes public-sector wages in bid to appease ratings agencies

The budget may please investors and analysts, but unions are unlikely to be impressed
National
4 days ago

Tito Mboweni set for a fight with unions over cuts

Finance minister announced a plan to cut baseline spending by R261bn over three years
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa has vast political capital that ...
Opinion
2.
Ethical failures are to blame for the poor state ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Chickens have come home to roost in ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
CARTOON: Tito and the wage bill behemoth
Opinion
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Out of the swamp of ANC policies ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

State’s proposed wage bill cut ‘worse than apartheid’, Cosatu says

National

CARTOON: Tito slays the wage bill

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa gets ready to rumble

Special Reports

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.