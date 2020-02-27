National State’s proposed wage bill cut ‘worse than apartheid’, Cosatu says Cosatu says the proposal on the multiyear wage deal is an ‘attack on collective bargaining’ BL PREMIUM

Cosatu has warned the government that it will have “egg on its face” for wanting to cut the public sector wage bill, saying its behaviour in the saga was worse than the apartheid government's.

Cosatu's stance will test President Cyril Ramaphosa's determination to rein in public spending, which has pushed the budget deficit to its highest level since the 1992/1993, jacked up state borrowings and left SA's remaining investment-grade credit rating by Moody's Investors Service hanging by a thread.