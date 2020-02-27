State’s proposed wage bill cut ‘worse than apartheid’, Cosatu says
Cosatu says the proposal on the multiyear wage deal is an ‘attack on collective bargaining’
27 February 2020 - 14:31
UPDATED 27 February 2020 - 15:40
Cosatu has warned the government that it will have “egg on its face” for wanting to cut the public sector wage bill, saying its behaviour in the saga was worse than the apartheid government's.
Cosatu's stance will test President Cyril Ramaphosa's determination to rein in public spending, which has pushed the budget deficit to its highest level since the 1992/1993, jacked up state borrowings and left SA's remaining investment-grade credit rating by Moody's Investors Service hanging by a thread.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now