CARTOON: Tito slays the wage bill

Forecasts are that oil demand will grow only 60,000 barrels per day in 2020
Now the moves envisaged by finance minister Tito Mboweni must be executed by the president
Finance minister announced a plan to cut baseline spending by R261bn over three years
But the ANC in the Western Cape says the premier's comments come perilously close to treason
The sell-off may be a result of ongoing concerns about the group’s history of corporate governance, one analyst says
Fiscal metrics worsen while efforts to curb spending ‘rely heavily on hoped-for moderation in public sector wages, which might not materialise’, notes the credit ratings agency
Retailer can prop up the share price and lift sales by taking on rivals and adding premium offerings
Wall Street banks had their third day without any bond offerings; European debt bankers had their first day of 2020 without a deal
Australia lost the toss, started fast, scored big and strangled the hapless hosts
We take a retrospective look at February and highlight what cars are in store for March
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.