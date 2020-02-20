LETTER: Show us pay report

As everyone has seen, the review of the national minimum wage has resulted in an across-the-board increase of 3.8%. This increase was apparently granted after recommendations and a report from the National Minimum Wage Commission.

In the annual report of the employment & labour department, minister Thulas Nxesi promised that the commission would publish its research into the impact of the changes of employment, poverty levels and wage differentials.

The minister said this report would be published by the end of September 2019. This was not done, but the minister must have the report as he has now approved the increases to the national minimum wage.

I call upon the minister to release that report so the public can have a look at the findings that resulted in the increases.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

