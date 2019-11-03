Partners want review of out-of-step, stagnant Nedlac

In November 2018, forensic investigators recommended that disciplinary action be taken against new CFO Mfanufikile Daza and executive director Madoda Vilakazi, who allegedly interfered in the appointment of service providers and irregularly awarded contracts to preferred providers, among other transgressions. There were also claims of conflict of interest.

Nedlac’s credibility has also been rocked by the exclusion of the largest labour confederation, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

The federation, led by former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, has cried foul over the Nedlac admissions criteria and procedure, claiming they are being used to systematically block the new entrant from being a part of the organisation that formulates labour market policy.

The Nedlac labour constituency — Cosatu, the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and the National Council of Trade Unions (Nactu) — is responsible for the admission of labour federations.

In January 2017, the Nedlac executive council approved amendments suggested by the labour constituency on the criteria of prospective members, requiring that they be in existence for at least two years and can produce audited financial statements for that period. Saftu has described the requirements as “exclusionary”.

“I certainly believe Nedlac must be reviewed,” said labour analyst Michael Bagraim. “It’s completely bogged down by opposing parties that the decisions that come out of it take us nowhere. They are so heavily negotiated that they are not making any difference to job creation.”

He said it took the committee about five years to see the national minimum wage legislation enacted. “Unemployment is a bigger disaster than Eskom. That’s supposed to be their mandate, regarding how do we create an environment for job creation, but that has been a complete failure.”

He said his “strong feeling is that Nedlac needs to be relooked at and not necessarily scrapped because it does help with labour peace”.

Black Business Council (BBC) president Sandile Zungu said SA is better with Nedlac in place, “but we can obviously do much better with a Nedlac that works efficiently”.

“Many things could have gone wrong in this country if there was no Nedlac. We are of the view that Nedlac, like all structures of society, must be open to a continuous review,” said Zungu.

He stressed, however, that a review must not be misconstrued as a crisis of dysfunctionality because “Nedlac is not faced with an existential crisis. We just have to make sure that it works effectively and efficiently and that it delivers outcomes that take our society forward.”

SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) president Richard Mdakane said Nedlac plays a critical role in harnessing the spirit of co-operation between its social partners.

“In my view, Nedlac as it stands is serving its purpose, but they have to revamp themselves to ensure they remain relevant to address the ever-present socioeconomic conditions of our time. They must renew themselves from time to time to remain relevant and serve our communities,” said Mdakane.

He said Nedlac needs to have a permanent executive director and CFO to preserve its institutional memory, arguing that just because some of its decisions do not get implemented does not mean it is dysfunctional. “Nedlac must be empowered to hold implementers of decisions accountable, otherwise it risks becoming another talk shop.”

Narius Moloto, general secretary of Nactu, described Nedlac as an important social dialogue forum. “Whether it’s achieving the purpose it’s intended for is a debate for another day, but I don’t agree with the narrative that it’s outdated,” said Moloto.

“Nedlac is a modern social dialogue platform that most countries in Africa do not have.”

When contacted for comment, Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali, who is labour’s overall convener at Nedlac, said he was attending a meeting abroad and could not talk.

However, in an interview with Business Day, Nedlac’s acting executive director, Thembinkosi Mkhaliphi, said the forum is playing a meaningful role in addressing some of the challenges dogging the country.