LETTER: Blame society for school violence

It has been a difficult start to the new year, especially for the Gauteng education department, which has had to deal with many challenges: the untimely deaths of students, bullying, violence towards teachers and schools being burnt to the ground.

Last year there were several cases of stabbings, robberies and other forms of violence. One can only wonder where Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gets the strength to deal with everything that is happening.

School violence is not a departmental problem but rather a societal one. Childline Gauteng director Lynne Cawood says bullying in schools is indicative of the high levels of violence in SA. “Children learn to react aggressively as a result of the violence they observe and experience in the country. It is a systematic problem and needs to be corrected collectively,” she says.

This raises the question of how we prevent it. Do we place the culprits in jail or put them through a correctional programme or counselling?

I commend the MEC and his team for being there when there is a school on fire, being there with families in times of sadness, and for always rushing to the aid of the bullied, even if its just to give a hug.

The fight against violence needs to be taken seriously. Schools need to be made safer for everyone. It is up to every one of us. As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. Let us raise kids who will care for each other’s wellbeing when they grow up.

Zamansele Mhlambi

Pretoria

