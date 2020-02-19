Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blame society for school violence

Actions by Gauteng MEC and his team in supporting schools and pupils in distress are commendable

19 February 2020 - 16:16
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ALON SKUY
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ALON SKUY

It has been a difficult start to the new year, especially for the Gauteng education department, which has had to deal with many challenges: the untimely deaths of students, bullying, violence towards teachers and schools being burnt to the ground.

Last year there were several cases of stabbings, robberies and other forms of violence. One can only wonder where Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gets the strength to deal with everything that is happening.

School violence is not a departmental problem but rather a societal one. Childline Gauteng director Lynne Cawood says bullying in schools is indicative of the high levels of violence in SA. “Children learn to react aggressively as a result of the violence they observe and experience in the country. It is a systematic problem and needs to be corrected collectively,” she says.

This raises the question of how we prevent it. Do we place the culprits in jail or put them through a correctional programme or counselling?

I commend the MEC and his team for being there when there is a school on fire, being there with families in times of sadness, and for always rushing to the aid of the bullied, even if its just to give a hug.

The fight against violence needs to be taken seriously. Schools need to be made safer for everyone. It is up to every one of us. As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. Let us raise kids who will care for each other’s wellbeing when they grow up.

Zamansele Mhlambi
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Curro schools to help Gauteng cope with late 2020 pupil placements

Serious capacity challenges are being experienced in several districts, says province’s department of education
National
1 month ago

Pass rate gap between rich and poor schools shrinks in Gauteng

Trend could cause township parents to reverse the trend of sending children to former Model C schools
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Zuma’s tactics expose SA’s deeply flawed justice ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Bring me the head of Gwede Mantashe
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
EDITORIAL: Malema the unexpected victor as DA ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HELEN ZILLE: Business Day, not the DA, is the ...
Opinion
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A guide to misreporting on ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

JONATHAN JANSEN: Things we lost in the fire (and it’s not just university ...

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Students are not above the law

Opinion / Letters

South Africa: A violent people, a violent nation

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.