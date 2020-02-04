LETTER: Students are not above the law

It is sad that some students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal saw fit to burn the HIV/Aids centre, which was very helpful to those whose lives depend on it. This shows no amount of education can mentally liberate people if they lack consciousness.

The culture of violence during protests in this country cannot be allowed to continue. We have been down this path before, where students engaged in violent protests and later wanted the law to be brushed aside. What kind of a country are we building if the law can be so selective that some are untouchable?

Just more than a month ago a student was given a presidential pardon and released early after having behaved like a hooligan, as the students are now. We have set the wrong precedent, and we will have to live with the consequences. Students are not above the law. The next generation must not find themselves having to study under trees because some pseudorevolutionaries burnt university (and school) infrastructure.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein