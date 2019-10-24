South Africa: A violent people, a violent nation

It is common knowledge that SA has one of the highest murder rates in the world. Less well understood is why this is the case. Most people tend to think the problem lies with the violent behaviour of problematic people who live elsewhere.

In reality, the genesis of the problem is closer to home.

It is generally understood that democracy emerged as an alternative to violence as a means of solving political disputes. There is some research to show that countries with well-established democracies and cultural norms of nonviolence tend to have lower murder rates. However, the transition to democracy from an autocratic system is typically associated with higher levels of violence.

This was certainly true in SA, where the murder rate started soaring in the early 1980s, before peaking at 78 murders per 100,000 people in 1993 — the year before we became a democracy.

Since then the rate has largely declined, reaching a low of 30 per 100,000 in 2012, before increasing to its current level of 35.8 per 100,000.

Our history of violent conquest and subjugation resulted in the exposure to violence of many generations of South Africans across all walks of life. So it is unsurprising that norms and values that support violence are widespread. Most South Africans believe some level of violence is not only necessary, but often desirable in certain circumstances.