LETTER: Some genocide that is!

It is scurrilous to liken the nonexistent genocide of Palestinians to the Nazi murder machine

18 February 2020 - 16:38
A demonstrator near the West Bank city of Ramallah holds a Palestinian flag. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN
A demonstrator near the West Bank city of Ramallah holds a Palestinian flag. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN

If Gunvant Govindjee believes the Palestinians are suffering a “slow genocide”  at the hands of Israel, perhaps there needs to be a new definition of genocide (“World has a moral duty to speak out against Palestinians’ suffering”, February 16). The Palestinian population increased from 1.9-million in 1990 to 4.95-million in 2017; or to go back even further, from only 1.03-million in 1970. Some genocide!

Almost as scurrilous was his disgusting attempt at an equivalence between the nonexistent genocide with the very real Nazi industrial murder machine. Jew-haters such as he will have us believe there has been no Middle East settlement only because Israel will not permit a Palestinian state to live alongside it, and that the decades of terrorism Israel has suffered was occasioned only because the  peaceful Palestinians have been frustrated by an occupation.

Consider therefore the account of Maxwell Coote, aide de camp to Winston Churchill, who recorded that on March 23 1919 Churchill left Cairo by train and stopped at Gaza, where a Palestinian mob cheered him. As Coote recorded: “Their chief cry over which they waxed quite frenzied was ‘Down with the Jews’, ‘cut their throats’.”

This was 30 years before Israel was established and nearly 50 years before the six-day war (the third major war lost by the Arabs trying to destroy Israel), and well before any so-called occupation was even thought of. “Down with  the Jews”, they shouted, not Down with the Zionists or Down with Israel.

The truth is the hatred of Israel by the Palestinians and organisations such as BDS and people such as Govindjee has nothing to do with human rights, colonialism, rights to self-determination or statehood. It is plain anti-Semitism.  The Palestinians don’t want a state alongside Israel. They want to replace Israel, which rather explains why  Israel is not keen to co-operate with that project.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town 

