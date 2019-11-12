Fixating on Israel will not fix Middle East

SA accepted the presidency of the UN Security Council for October. This offered a unique opportunity for the country to lead the international arena with courage, boldness and moral clarity. Sadly, SA squandered the moment at the UN Security Council open debate on the situation in the Middle East.

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor used the platform to repeat tired, unfounded and cliched arguments against Israel. In so doing SA missed the chance to focus on the real issues and faultlines of the Middle East and failed millions of people across the region suffering decades of oppression, violence and conflict, radicalism, dictatorships and totalitarian regimes. The minister’s harangue against Israel was not aimed at bettering the lives of the Palestinians or promoting peace in the region but was simply designed to single out, isolate and berate the Jewish state.

Pandor opened her speech by insisting that “the question of peace in the Middle East will not be resolved unless the question of Palestine is resolved”. This is a groundless statement. One need merely consider some of the recent conflicts in the theatre of the Middle East:

Syrian civil war (2011-; 500,000 deaths)

Iran–Saudi Arabia proxy conflicts (2011-)

Iraqi civil war (2014–17; 70,000 deaths)

Yemeni civil war (2015-; 50,000 deaths)

2016 West Iran clashes

2017 Iraqi–Kurdish conflict (800+ deaths)

Iraqi insurgency (2017–; 5,000 deaths)

None of these terrible conflicts has had anything to do with the “question of Palestine”, nor was the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remotely in the minds of the perpetrators or their victims. Pandor merely repeats and perpetuates the myth that Palestine is the central cause and effect of Middle East conflict and discontent. Facts demonstrate otherwise.