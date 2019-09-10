Benjamin Netanyahu promises to extend Israeli sovereignty over West Bank

Jerusalem— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would annex West Bank territory if re-elected next week, in a brazen ploy to bag right-wing votes ahead of the expected knife-edge vote.

The Trump administration will unveil its plan for Middle East peace days after Israel’s September 17 election, and that presents Israel with “a historic, onetime chance to extend Israeli sovereignty over our settlements in Judea and Samaria, and also to other areas important to our security, our heritage, and our future”, he said.

“I ask you to give me a clear mandate to extend Israeli sovereignty over all the settlements,” Netanyahu said.

More than 400,000 Israelis live in more than 120 settlements, which together with roads and other support systems account for about 60% of the West Bank. Annexation would deal a body blow to the Palestinians’ dreams of establishing an independent state with the West Bank as its heartland.

Those dreams have steadily eroded since December 2017, when the Trump administration recognised Israeli control over east Jerusalem, the sector of the city the Palestinians claim for a capital. On Tuesday, a senior Palestinian official called Netanyahu’s plan “madness.”

“If Prime Minister Netanyahu is allowed to implement his plans of annexation, he would have succeeded in burying even any chance of peace between Palestinians and Israelis,” said Saeb Erekat, a peace negotiator and now secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation. “The Israeli, the international community must stop such madness. We need to end the conflict and not to keep it for another 100 years.”

Once taboo

Annexation of West Bank territory, captured in the 1967 Middle East war, had been considered taboo for decades in Israeli politics because of the international outcry it would spark. But as religious and nationalist political parties gained clout, and peacemaking with the Palestinians drifted off the country’s agenda amid continuing Palestinian attacks, the notion has come to resonate with large swaths of the Israeli public.

Netanyahu said the first area to be annexed would be the Jordan Valley, where Israeli forces now guard the country’s eastern flank. There is wide support for such a move in Israel, including on the part of Netanyahu’s top eleciton rival, former military chief Benny Gantz of the Blue and White bloc.