ANC January 8 statement Ramaphosa fails to meet expectations of decisive action for change ANC's uninspiring January 8 statement delivered by the president fails to offer much that was new

With South Africans desperate for action that could put the country back on a path to success, the ANC is under pressure to implement its plans in a year in which President Cyril Ramaphosa will need all the backing he can get.

While Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president more than two years ago brought with it a tide of optimism, the clock is ticking for change.