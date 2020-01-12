ANC January 8 statement
Ramaphosa fails to meet expectations of decisive action for change
ANC's uninspiring January 8 statement delivered by the president fails to offer much that was new
12 January 2020 - 18:16
With South Africans desperate for action that could put the country back on a path to success, the ANC is under pressure to implement its plans in a year in which President Cyril Ramaphosa will need all the backing he can get.
While Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president more than two years ago brought with it a tide of optimism, the clock is ticking for change.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.