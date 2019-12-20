Report alleges new Eskom CEO made suspect stock sales when at Sasol

André de Ruyter, the incoming head of debt-burdened state power utility Eskom allegedly engaged in questionable stock sales while working as a senior executive at Sasol in 2013, according to a forensic audit report.

De Ruyter, who was Sasol’s senior group executive for global chemicals and North American operations, together with then-CFO Christine Ramon, knew about cost overruns at a chemical project and sold the company’s stock before that information was disclosed to other executives, says the report, a copy of which has been seen by Bloomberg News.

The report formed part of a risk and corporate governance assessment commissioned by the petrochemical conglomerate and undertaken by Werksmans Attorneys.

Both executives deny wrongdoing, saying they obtained the necessary authorisation to sell stock and weren’t aware of the Werksmans report. Sasol confirmed that the sales were authorised. The report said, however, that had the information about the overruns been more widely known, approval would not have been given.

“It would appear that the information Mr André de Ruyter and Ms Christine Ramon had at their disposal was price-sensitive information when they traded their shares,’’ the report found, citing as evidence e-mail communication between the executives and people working on the project over several months. Most of the e-mails were between De Ruyter and other employees; Ramon was copied in on some of them.

De Ruyter left Sasol in October 2013, before the report was submitted, following a career that spanned more than two decades, to become CEO of packaging company Nampak. He is set to take the helm at Eskom by mid-January. Ramon left a month earlier and took up her current role as CFO of AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s third-biggest gold producer, in July 2014.

Eskom supplies about 95% of SA’s power and is struggling to turn itself around after years of mismanagement and alleged graft that have driven it to the brink of insolvency and saddled the company with about R450bn in debt. As the nation’s biggest state-owned enterprise (SOE), the utility is key to maintaining financial and economic stability, and its inability to supply consistent power has hindered the economy.

Eskom chair and acting CEO, Jabu Mabuza, said the company wasn’t aware of any investigation of De Ruyter.