Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa effect

Fruit of president’s labours have become visible to all those without political blinkers

25 November 2019 - 17:02
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Politics is the art of the possible. Since taking office President Cyril Ramaphosa has steadily and without fanfare instituted procedures to root out corruption and restore departments and public enterprises to a healthy state.

The fruit of his labour has become visible to those without political blinkers.

Similarly, Ramaphosa has embarked on a strategic road to grow the economy, and the seeds he sowed have led to green shoots already visible in many sectors of the economy. He took over the captaincy of ship SA in stormy seas and the waves have not subsided yet, but his steady hand is felt in the political and socioeconomic fields.

There is again a palpable and growing mood of unity and optimism taking root in SA, creating fertile soil for the roots to anchor and feed the green shoots appearing in the social, political and economic spheres.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

