LETTER: Ramaphosa effect

Politics is the art of the possible. Since taking office President Cyril Ramaphosa has steadily and without fanfare instituted procedures to root out corruption and restore departments and public enterprises to a healthy state.

The fruit of his labour has become visible to those without political blinkers.

Similarly, Ramaphosa has embarked on a strategic road to grow the economy, and the seeds he sowed have led to green shoots already visible in many sectors of the economy. He took over the captaincy of ship SA in stormy seas and the waves have not subsided yet, but his steady hand is felt in the political and socioeconomic fields.

There is again a palpable and growing mood of unity and optimism taking root in SA, creating fertile soil for the roots to anchor and feed the green shoots appearing in the social, political and economic spheres.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.