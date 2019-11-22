EDITORIAL: Finally, a taste of justice over state capture

On the second last Thursday of November the arrests came in thick and fast as the police’s elite Hawks investigating unit swooped across the country.

For a long time the Hawks acted more like vultures with a political goal, instead of acting on what clearly amounted to a crime.

So it is no small deal that Bongani Bongo, ANC MP and chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs, handed himself over to the Hawks on Thursday morning after he was requested to do so.

The former state security minister’s alleged attempt to bribe the evidence leader of parliament’s inquiry into state capture at state-owned enterprises in 2017, finally came back to bite him.

Ntuthuzelo Vanara, evidence leader of the inquiry into corruption at Eskom, Transnet and Denel, alleged in 2017 that Bongo had offered him a “blank cheque” if he would suppress the investigation.