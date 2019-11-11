Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Eskom: the throne behind the power If the wrong person is appointed as Eskom CEO, Cyril Ramaphosa can kiss stabilising the economy goodbye BL PREMIUM

I don’t know about you but as our media scrambles and shrinks and reshapes itself I find myself increasingly following particular writers rather than publications. And, for me and with no insult to anyone else intended, on the South African economy I read two writers — this magazine’s chief economics writer Claire Bisseker and Hilary Joffe, who has moved circuitously from Business Day, where we worked together for years, to the Sunday Times and its supplement, Business Times, where she writes a must-read weekly column.

It isn’t that they "break" news. Anyone (sort of) can do that. I read them for their judgment. They are impeccably connected. If one of them dares to write that the government is thinking about X or Y, I am confident that they’ve spoken to the officials or ministers concerned and then bounced that knowledge off a string of informed and intelligent observers.