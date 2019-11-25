Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Labour will be much tougher to handle at Eskom than at SAA BL PREMIUM

Employees at SAA took a beating in last week’s strike. They got nothing more than the 5.9% they were offered on the eve of the strike and had to throw in the towel after losing a week’s wages. At Eskom things will not be over quite so fast.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) are planning a welcome party for Andre de Ruyter on January 15, his first day at the office. It will certainly be a high-spirited affair. Notwithstanding the enormous public attention on Eskom, there has been almost no interaction between employees and either management or the government about their shared future.