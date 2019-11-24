Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Herman Mashaba can be proud of achievements

Johannesburg mayor has always been sensitive to plight of the poor

24 November 2019 - 19:48
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUPPLIED
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUPPLIED

The DA in Johannesburg would like to wish mayor Herman Mashaba well in his future endeavours. On Thursday councillors will be voting for a new mayor, who will take over the reins from Mashaba when he vacates office on November 27.

He served as the executive mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 and throughout his tenure he has always been a leader who is sensitive to the plight of the poor.

His commitment to redress has brought justice to our most vulnerable communities through the handover of title deeds, the extension of the operating hours of 26 clinics across the city, the introduction of mobile clinics to communities that are situated far from health-care facilities and the rolling out of the Johannesburg’s first free substance abuse facilities, which now operate in five communities that are most heavily affected by addiction.

Restoration of dignity was given to the residents of the city under his administration, which provided more than 8,000 title deeds to date. We look at new and innovative ways of addressing housing challenges in Joburg and are turning our focus to site and service stands. 

These are but a few of Herman Mashaba’s achievements as the mayor of Johannesburg. We would like to thank him for his tireless service and commitment to the people of Johannesburg. We will never forget his leadership.

Halala Mr Mashaba.

Tsepo Mhlongo, MP, deputy chair for JHB Region
Via e-mail

