It would be a shame to give up Tshwane and Joburg, says John Steenhuisen DA interim leader says it is important for party to hold on to governing the metros

It would be a “shame” for the DA to give up governing the metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane, newly elected interim leader John Steenhuisen says.

The two metros in Gauteng are governed by DA-led coalitions, after the ANC plummeted during the local government elections in 2016, when sentiment against former president Jacob Zuma was gaining momentum.