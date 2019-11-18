It would be a shame to give up Tshwane and Joburg, says John Steenhuisen
DA interim leader says it is important for party to hold on to governing the metros
18 November 2019 - 20:30
It would be a “shame” for the DA to give up governing the metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane, newly elected interim leader John Steenhuisen says.
The two metros in Gauteng are governed by DA-led coalitions, after the ANC plummeted during the local government elections in 2016, when sentiment against former president Jacob Zuma was gaining momentum.
