Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Herman Mashaba’s legacy — hate propped up by carefully curated statistics

Imagine if the former Joburg mayor had tweeted about crimes committed by gays or Jews

28 October 2019 - 19:25 TOM EATON
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALON SKUY
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALON SKUY

Say what you like about outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba — the man owns his bigotry like few other South Africans.

Not for him the slippery code-words and cowardly dog-whistles preferred by our more unscrupulous politicians. Not for him claims that he had been misquoted or taken out of context or that it wasn’t ruled to be hate speech and therefore didn’t count as rabble-rousing incitement.

No. Mashaba truly has the courage of his nasty little convictions. Time after time he stood tall, gazed out at the torch-lit Olympic Stadium of Twitter where his audience of plaited, dirndl-clad xenophobes trembled in pre-orgasmic anticipation, and shrieked his prejudice into the spittle-flecked microphone of populist idiocy.

On Saturday that stadium was resounding again as he delivered one last variation on a theme of “Ausländer raus!” while his groupies squealed and fainted.

In case you missed it, perhaps because you don’t engage in recreational xenophobia, Mashaba’s tweet featured a photograph of one page of a document, apparently produced by the City of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police department, showing how many foreign nationals had been arrested between 2016 and 2019 for a variety of crimes.

Herman Mashaba: ‘I am not a hypocrite’

Mayor says his term has shown him the continued legacy of apartheid
Politics
1 day ago

The page was laid out very neatly. It featured bright colours, national flags and very short words, making it ideal reading for the sort of people who admire Mashaba.

And Lord how they loved it. To read the comments under the tweet was to open a vein and plug directly into the sort of salt-of-the-earth folk wisdom, uncluttered by expertise, that is “Making America Great Again”.

What Mashaba’s picture didn’t show, of course, was the number of South Africans arrested for those same crimes. I have no doubt such a number would have dwarfed those presented as proof of a type of “Total Onslaught” from across the Limpopo; but who needs context when you’re loitering on the dirtiest street corner of our body politic, opening your trench coat and whispering: “Psst. You want a scapegoat? Very cheap? Very clear?”

The tweet raised one or two brief objections, but that was it. Perhaps this was inevitable: Mashaba might have been the man of the hour last Monday, but the resignations of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip have reduced him to a cameo in the melodrama that is the DA’s divorce from itself.

Then again, perhaps there is a more sinister reason for the comparative silence around a tweet that was pure poison: perhaps many, many South Africans are finding themselves quite partial to that poison. Consider, for a moment, the scandal if Mashaba had posted crime statistics that were curated in other ways.

HERMAN MASHABA: Race denialism is on the rise in the guise of nonracialism

There is no hypocrisy about BEE and affirmative action in resignation speech after three years as Joburg mayor
Opinion
1 day ago

For example, imagine if he had decided to reveal to us the crimes most commonly committed by followers of various religions in SA. Following the template of his Saturday tweet, such a document would, of course, ignore crimes committed by Christians, but would reveal at length the criminal tendencies of practitioners of African religions, Muslims, Hindus and Jews; each faith represented by a jolly little symbol. (That Star of David works particularly well as an eye-catching warning, not so, Herman?)

Then again, maybe we should list crimes by sexual orientation. The “Mashaba Method” would require us to ignore heterosexuals, but how about the rest, eh, Herman? Why don’t you tell us whether it’s the gay men or the lesbians or the bisexuals we need to be most afraid of?

No, if Mashaba had tweeted a maliciously curated document claiming to show the criminality inherent in the religious and the non-binary, he would be the most toxic politician in SA today. There would be denunciations in parliament and the press, and the Human Rights Commission would be all over him. Literally.

That’s what the HRC does with politically connected bigots: it crawls all over them, looking for somewhere to massage, before sending them away with a stern warning that next time it might have to give them a tummy-rub too.

But Mashaba didn’t target faith or sexual orientation. He targeted the Other, the “Dangerous Foreigner”, the “Bringer of the Plague”, as poisonous politicians have done so successfully and so bloodily for so many centuries. Our collective shrug suggests it might still be a successful strategy: perhaps Mashaba knows South Africans better than we might want to admit.

This column is about the dangers inherent in making divisive generalisations backed up by carefully edited statistics, so I’m not going to claim that when it comes to crimes against decency, social harmony and cohesion, mediocre politicians are over-represented.

I’m just going to leave the implication dangling here. Just like Mashaba would.

• Eaton is a Tiso Blackstar Group columnist.

READ MORE BY TOM EATON

TOM EATON: Stop messing up the DA with talk of racism

FREE TO READ | Douglas Gibson’s self-pitying whine wasn’t the daftest thing coming out of the party this week
Opinion
5 days ago

TOM EATON: No, Mbete did not embarrass herself

The former speaker of the National Assembly had no reputation to leave in tatters
Opinion
1 week ago

TOM EATON: Lewis Hamilton’s hypocrisy moves into the fast lane

Formula 1 driver says he is feeling ‘sad’ because the ‘extinction of our race is becoming more and more likely’
Opinion
1 week ago

TOM EATON: Some sums are not equal in SA’s messy madness

FREE TO READ | Put things into context before you gripe about NPA spending or MP housing
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
HERMAN MASHABA: Race denialism is on the rise in ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Mmusi Maimane fell on a sword of his own ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: North-South Rugby World Cup final ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: The Springboks are no pushover
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
GAVIN RICH: Why the Boks have a 50/50 chance to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Herman Mashaba: ‘I am not a hypocrite’

Politics

HERMAN MASHABA: Race denialism is on the rise in the guise of nonracialism

Opinion

No more ‘blue wobbly jelly’, John Steenhuisen says of the future DA

National

DUMA GQUBULE: Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride out of the economic crossroads

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.