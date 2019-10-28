TOM EATON: Herman Mashaba’s legacy — hate propped up by carefully curated statistics

Say what you like about outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba — the man owns his bigotry like few other South Africans.

Not for him the slippery code-words and cowardly dog-whistles preferred by our more unscrupulous politicians. Not for him claims that he had been misquoted or taken out of context or that it wasn’t ruled to be hate speech and therefore didn’t count as rabble-rousing incitement.

No. Mashaba truly has the courage of his nasty little convictions. Time after time he stood tall, gazed out at the torch-lit Olympic Stadium of Twitter where his audience of plaited, dirndl-clad xenophobes trembled in pre-orgasmic anticipation, and shrieked his prejudice into the spittle-flecked microphone of populist idiocy.

On Saturday that stadium was resounding again as he delivered one last variation on a theme of “Ausländer raus!” while his groupies squealed and fainted.

In case you missed it, perhaps because you don’t engage in recreational xenophobia, Mashaba’s tweet featured a photograph of one page of a document, apparently produced by the City of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police department, showing how many foreign nationals had been arrested between 2016 and 2019 for a variety of crimes.