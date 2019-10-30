LETTER: EFF influence?

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba wrote: “The EFF convinced us to ... insource 7,000 employees, including security guards and cleaners” (“Race denialism is on the rise in the guise of nonracialism”, October 27).

He said that by simply cutting out middlemen the city increased beneficiaries’ salaries by as much as 50% without extra cost to itself. Without extra cost? In view of the high earnings of permanent municipal workers, can this be true?

I hope Business Day will investigate. Maybe capitalist Mashaba was sold a lie by the socialist EFF?

Arnold Schoonwinkel, Parys

