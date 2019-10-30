LETTER: Mashaba’s mistake

Herman Mashaba’s piece made no sense. No sane person denies the correlation between race and inequality in SA. The question is how to address this.

I fail to see how the Johannesburg mayor’s prescriptions differ from DA policy. They both eschew race engineering in the form of BEE and affirmative action, they both want to partner with the private sector, and they both emphasise education and the need to enhance investor confidence and grow the economy.

So why has Mashaba resigned as mayor? The fabric of SA society is burdened by the legacy of apartheid. It’s impossible to be blind to this.

The shared policies of Mashaba and the DA are the best response to this sordid legacy. The prosperity of all of us — black and white — depends on undoing the legacy of apartheid.

Willem Cronje, Via e-mail

