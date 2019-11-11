Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lack of policy coherence could take its toll

11 November 2019 - 16:47
Picture: 123RF/CHARLES WOLLERTZ
Picture: 123RF/CHARLES WOLLERTZ

Business Day was the only newspaper in the country to print two articles on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on facing pages on November 8, because it realises the seriousness and potential of the agreement.

The articles by Geoffrey White (“The challenge of how to make Africa’s free trade agreement work”) and Peter Leon (“Economic nationalism in Africa’s giants holds back free trade”) flag some of the obstacles that lie ahead.

The challenge of how to make Africa’s free trade agreement work

The pact has the potential to take the continent into a new industrial age
Opinion
4 days ago

PETER LEON: Economic nationalism in Africa’s giants holds back free trade

SA, Nigeria and Egypt have not signed up to crucial aspects of the African Continental Free Trade Area
Opinion
4 days ago

There is at least one further obstacle: consider an exporter who wishes to send goods by truck from Cape Town to Cairo, since this would be quicker than sea freight.

Such a company will already have to pay two tolls: the Huguenot Tunnel and in Gauteng. What would happen if each of the remaining six countries en route to Cairo also imposed two tolls?

The exporter would then have to pay 14 tolls en route, rendering his business unprofitable. Lack of policy coherence could nullify major gains the AfCFTA could otherwise make possible.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDGAR LUNGU: The African century calls for a renewal of pan-African leadership

The continent has achieved many successes, but huge challenges remain. To overcome these, modern African leaders need to work together
Opinion
4 days ago

AfDB offers quantum leap for Africa’s economic prospects

The $115bn commitment from shareholders is the largest capital increase in the African Development Bank’s 55-year history
Companies
1 week ago

Development of rail network will give African economies much-needed boost

With an African free-trade zone looming, the continent’s states need to co-ordinate their efforts to grow rail links
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Killjoy EFF will not detract from ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Eskom: the throne behind the power
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the ANC is so corrupt
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Moody’s UK shift shows our need ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Understanding the EFF’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Let’s talk about the economy and not race in the months ahead

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.