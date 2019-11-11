LETTER: Lack of policy coherence could take its toll

There is at least one further obstacle: consider an exporter who wishes to send goods by truck from Cape Town to Cairo, since this would be quicker than sea freight.

Such a company will already have to pay two tolls: the Huguenot Tunnel and in Gauteng. What would happen if each of the remaining six countries en route to Cairo also imposed two tolls?

The exporter would then have to pay 14 tolls en route, rendering his business unprofitable. Lack of policy coherence could nullify major gains the AfCFTA could otherwise make possible.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

