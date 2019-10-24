Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Really, Aunty Pat?

Cheap politicking by De Lille

24 October 2019 - 15:53
Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The ever-opportunistic Patricia de Lille is telling everyone who cares to listen that she warned Mmusi Maimane. Please do tell, Aunty Pat. Did you also answer the question about a certain text message sent to a prominent DA member to influence an important decision? Did you send that SMS?

It is cheap politicking for De Lille to compare the Maimane situation to hers. Not everything is about you, Pat. Don’t claim easy victories, Amil Cabral said.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader

DA federal chair Athol Trollip has also stepped down from his position
National
23 hours ago

Mmusi Maimane resigns from the DA and parliament

The former DA leader announced his resignation from the party and parliament less than 24 hours after announcing he was stepping down as leader
National
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
EBRAHIM HARVEY: DA’s big mistake has been to ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The mayor with a thousand ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot on his ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Mbete’s brain is beyond washing
Opinion / Letters
5.
LUMKILE MONDI: Appoint capable fixers to save SA, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MMUSI MAIMANE: The fight for a united, prosperous and reconciled SA does not ...

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: How Zille’s return has reinstated the DA as a party of and for ...

Features

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Maimane not gangster enough

Opinion / Columnists

ANTHONY BUTLER: Maimane set in motion process that led to his downfall

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.