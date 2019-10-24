LETTER: Really, Aunty Pat?

The ever-opportunistic Patricia de Lille is telling everyone who cares to listen that she warned Mmusi Maimane. Please do tell, Aunty Pat. Did you also answer the question about a certain text message sent to a prominent DA member to influence an important decision? Did you send that SMS?

It is cheap politicking for De Lille to compare the Maimane situation to hers. Not everything is about you, Pat. Don’t claim easy victories, Amil Cabral said.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail

