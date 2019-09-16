Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Boards are not value pushers

It is analysts and asset managers who call the shots in the market

16 September 2019 - 17:53
Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO of African Rainbow Capital. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Former African Rainbow Capital CEO Johan van der Merwe must not fret about the lack of success of the company in convincing the market of the value of its shares.

The value falls within the jurisdiction of share analysts and asset managers and is not the responsibility of the board. The battle of the board is to be successful in increasing the profits of the underlying businesses and not to seek to convince the market of the value of its shares.

Alick Costa
Johannesburg

WATCH: What is hampering ARC’s performance?

African Rainbow Capital has missed its performance target. Co-CEO Johan van der Merwe told Business Day TV about the factors that are affecting ARC’s ...
