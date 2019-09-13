Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock Picks — Remgro, ARC, Naspers and Prosus

13 September 2019 - 10:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Graeme Körner, from Körner Perspective, chose Remgro and ARC as his stock picks of the day, and Mark du Toit, from Courtney Capital Private Wealth, chose Naspers and Prosus.

Körner said: “I have two that are quite at the opposite ends of the spectrum, I've been quite critical of Remgro for some time — that they fell asleep at the wheel and it has lagged its underlying NAV; it is one of those companies that gives you optionality and their discount has swollen to much.

“The other one is African Rainbow Capital is at the opposite end of the risk spectrum and may very well be the new Remgro. I'm not disputing the fact that maybe there is a question mark when it comes to the rand valuation but it's a very diversified company that also offers a lot of optionality. It should not be trading at half of its NAV.”

Du Toit said: “We were busy playing the Naspers and Prosus inclusion in the indices, so if you remember, we chose to buy Naspers ahead of the the split so [we] have our Prosus and our Naspers shares. We sold the Prosus because it's only trading at a 15% discount to its assets and next week there's going to be a bit of a re-balance in indices, so we expect to see the Prosus get sold down a bit.

“And then, on September 20, the local stocks are going to up weight the Naspers again, and at that stage we'll re-balance back.” (sic)

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Naspers

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.
Markets
1 week ago

Food counters to chew on

Weak consumer spending has hit the food counters hard, but there are some bright spots – and perhaps now is a good time to have some cash on hand
Companies
1 week ago

Going for growth

There are many undervalued gems in the agriculture sector for the patient value-orientated investor, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
1 week ago

Naspers spinoff Prosus soars at opening

The group has spun off its internet-assets, including its stake in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, into a new Amsterdam-listed subsidiary
Companies
2 days ago

Naspers to list unit Prosus in Amsterdam on Wednesday

Naspers opted to list Prosus, in which it will keep a 73% stake, to ease its dominance on the JSE
Companies
2 days ago

Naspers spin-off Prosus soars by a third in its Amsterdam market debut

The group has spun off its internet assets, including its stake in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, into a new Amsterdam-listed subsidiary
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.