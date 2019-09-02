Patrice Motsepe’s ARM rides high on iron ore prices
The performance was driven by the Ferrous business, which flourished as average iron ore prices increased 34%
02 September 2019 - 05:04
Any company mining iron ore is sitting pretty of late thanks to high metal price, and Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) is no exception.
Record iron ore earnings for the year ended June 2019 helped the diversified miner’s headline earnings increase 9% to R5.2bn. A final dividend of R9 a share was declared, bringing the total dividend for the past financial year to R13 a share, a 30% increase on the previous year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.