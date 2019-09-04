Opinion / Letters

LETTER: President must get behind Mboweni

Finance minister’s economic recovery strategy would support the creation of jobs and wealth

04 September 2019 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, and minister of finance Tito Mboweni at Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, and minister of finance Tito Mboweni at Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

Why is it that most people who win large amounts of lottery money lose it over a few years and often land up worse off than before? It is because although they have become wealthy overnight, they have no understanding of the environment or ecosystem necessary to maintain and grow that wealth.

It reminds me of the economic “policies” of certain factions of the ANC, Cosatu, the SACP and EFF. Their solution, fed by a toxic mix of “white monopoly capital” rhetoric, outdated and failed socialist ideology and corruption, is to take from the ever-shrinking pot of wealth and distribute it among themselves, tossing some scraps to the poor. This is what has led to the current scenario where our country is on the verge of bankruptcy and a further Moody’s downgrade is on the cards.

Into this toxic mix finance minister Tito Mboweni has dropped his economic recovery strategy bombshell, which has been shot down by the usual suspects. Yet the proposals are in fact not radical or earth-shattering, and have been proposed before. They are sound measures that would support the creation of jobs and wealth. Any economies that successfully create jobs and wealth, for example the US and Germany (preferred destinations for millions of refugees) have similar measures in place.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who helped the ANC achieve a comfortable majority in the last election and in a recent poll was shown to be our most popular politician by far, was voted in largely because South Africans believed he would kick-start the economy. Now he and his ANC supporters need to stop pandering to the failed politicians in their ranks and have the courage to get behind Mboweni. The World Economic Forum in Africa is an ideal opportunity to debate such necessary reforms.

Janet Mills, Cape Town

Tito Mboweni pleads for speedy resolution to US-China trade war

The finance minister says SA will use the WEF Africa meetings this week to focus on the African continental free-trade agreement
Economy
1 day ago

MMUSI MAIMANE: Tito Mboweni’s reform strategy needs support from all quarters

The finance minister’s proposed reforms are practical, realistic and achievable, policies the DA has long been calling for
Opinion
2 days ago

CAROL PATON: Mboweni’s guerrilla attack does not mean war

Implementation of microeconomic reforms now unnecessarily adversarial and politicised
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa is mute while SA burns
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril in the middle of the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
Eskom, a study in fiscal futility and Darwinian ...
Opinion
4.
Cabinet must forget squabbles and back the ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: Aha, this may be the real reason for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

CARTOON: Tito Mboweni’s growth recipe

Opinion

Trade to take centre stage at WEF Africa

Economy

ANC to refine response to Treasury’s plan with alliance partners

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.