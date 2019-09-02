CARTOON: Tito Mboweni’s growth recipe

E-mini futures for US S&P500, Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drop, but mainland Chinese shares are up
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promises 'limitless support' for the continent
Turnover of deputy heads has been slow, but departure of Silas Ramaite is likely to accelerate changes at this key level
Gesture of confidence by the Elders welcomed by the government
Supervisory body’s increased power over management comes as group heads into 16-month restructuring period
The government’s pledge not to let the utility fail is tempting for global yield-starved investors
The president is in Japan for the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, as Japan views SA as a ‘strategic partner in Africa’
The far-right party almost triples its share of the vote in Saxony and sees its support double in Brandenburg
Insular SA starts to look outward for inspiration
Options available to boost your testosterone levels include exercise, diet, vitamin D, supplements and replacement therapy
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.