Trade to take centre stage at WEF Africa
SA will use the meetings this week to place its focus on the continental free-trade agreement, from which it stands to gain the most
02 September 2019 - 22:53
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said SA will use the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings this week to focus on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which it stands to gain the most from.
“SA stands to benefit far more from the African trade [accord AfCFTA] because of our large industrial base through the production and export of manufactured goods. Against the background of the trade wars, Africans are organising themselves,” Mboweni said at a briefing in Johannesburg on Monday, ahead of the WEF Africa meetings.
