National

ANC to refine response to Treasury’s plan with alliance partners

02 September 2019 - 20:50 Claudi Mailovich
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULANI MBELE
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULANI MBELE

The ANC says it will work with its alliance partners on a response to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic reform strategy document.

Alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP have criticised the document, with the union federation rejecting it outright over a lack of consultation, among issues.

The SACP said it noted the release with “serious concern” and will debate the paper at its augmented central committee meeting this weekend. 

The ANC has not yet taken a position on the document released by the National Treasury last week. The Treasury has called  for all public comment to go directly to the department by September 15.

The document says that should its recommended short and long-term interventions be implemented as much as 2-3 percentage points could be added to SA’s economic growth and more than 1-million job opportunities created.

Addressing the media on Monday evening, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party's top leadership had met with Mboweni and chair of the party's economic transformation committee, Enoch Godongwana.

Magashule said it was agreed that “it is necessary to engage all stakeholders out there in the public”, as well as the ANC’s various structures, regarding  the document.  

He said it was “not all bleak” and that the alliance’s political council will meet to “further refine our input”.

There was “no crisis at all”,  and space had been created for all views, he said. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA is burning yet Cosatu wants debates

It's hard to understand what Cosatu has against the finance minister's economic strategy document
Opinion
17 hours ago

Tito Mboweni pleads for speedy resolution to US-China trade war

The finance minister says SA will use the WEF Africa meetings this week to focus on the African continental free-trade agreement
Economy
9 hours ago

MMUSI MAIMANE: Tito Mboweni’s reform strategy needs support from all quarters

The finance minister’s proposed reforms are practical, realistic and achievable, policies the DA has long been calling for
Opinion
17 hours ago

Tito Mboweni’s plan to ignite SA economy is ‘catalytic instrument’ needed, BLSA says

Business Leadership SA says his strategy disrupts the current narrative and helps to focus on things that really matter for SA
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
ANC to refine response to Treasury’s plan with ...
National
2.
ANC calls for calm amid looting and violence
National
3.
Eskom should speed up the spin-off of its ...
National
4.
Treasury is depriving provinces to bail out ...
National

Related Articles

Jaws drop at Tito Mboweni's privatisation plan

Business

Tito Mboweni’s plan to ignite SA economy is ‘catalytic instrument’ needed, ...

National

LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA is burning yet Cosatu wants debates

Opinion / Columnists

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Global leaders in SA in support of the NHI

Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.