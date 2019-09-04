LETTER: Chicken importers spin a fanciful tale

As usual, David Wolpert bases his argument on a false premise (“How to end the ‘chicken war’ ”, August 2). This time it is that the local chicken industry is waging war on chicken importers. This is the same tale Brazilian producers spun in sponsoring the recent SA media visit to Brazil. In truth, local producers are defending desperately against an ever-increasing surge of predatory imports.

The aggressors, for nearly a decade, have been EU and Brazilian chicken producers, aided by Wolpert’s importer friends who are making fat millions in the process. They are the ones waging war on SA jobs, poor rural workers and SA producers.

The “cessation of hostilities” Wolpert suggests is a good idea, if it were the end of the predatory Brazilian surge. However, Wolpert wants a deal weighted in favour of imports. He suggests an agreed tariff that would allow imports to continue grabbing market share, albeit with slightly trimmed profits for importers. He pretends local producers can make up for these market losses by switching to exports, which is the oldest pipe dream in Africa.

How about a different peace offering, Mr Wolpert? How about agreeing to limit imports through a quota that would cut imports from the current 30% of the local market to, say, 7% as in the EU? Or a tariff rate quota, with tariffs rising in sharp steps as import volumes increase? Curbing imports would stabilise the local industry, protect and create local jobs, and promote expansion for the local and export markets.

Local jobs must come first. After all, as a former trade and industry minister remarked, if we don’t protect the local industry, there will be nothing to export.

Francois Baird, FairPlay