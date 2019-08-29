LETTER: Troops out, work in

With reference to the deployment of soldiers to the Cape Flats, all democracies permit — in extreme situations — the military to support the civilian state. In this case the decision to deploy troops to a few Cape Flats townships was bipartisan, supported by both the ANC and DA, plus many township residents.

It is sad that this had to be done four decades after the popular 1980s slogan “Troops out of the townships!” The Marikana massacre, committed by a paramilitary police unit with military weapons, stands as a grim warning of the dangers of militarising any situation.

Soldiers’ training enables them to escort ambulance crews and guard police stations, railway lines and rolling stock. But soldiers’ only weapons are rifles, whose high-velocity bullets ricochet in crowded street situations. Soldiers are not trained as detectives, to recruit informers, or to disperse a riot with minimum force.

It is time to implement longer-term solutions.

First, Cape Town has fewer police officers per 100,000 civilians than the national average. Yet the myriad gangs justifies the allocation of more police officers until the national ratio of police to civilians is reached or exceeded.

Second, our democratic past shows a number of useful programmes from both city and province, but these stopped either when funds ran dry or the party in power changed. The Bambanani project, in effect neighbourhood watches or police reservists on a stipend, needs to be revived and increased in size.

Third, violence prevention through urban upgrading project needs to be revived, made permanent and enhanced in scale across the Cape Flats.

Fourth, we have seen the imaginative peace ambassadors project in Hanover Park. This needs to be replicated in all other townships, and sponsored as a permanent programme, drawing in civil society.

Fifth, and most importantly, townships only suffer gangs forming when half the young men in them are unemployed. No drug dealer will stop selling, no criminal will stop mugging, when the alternative is unemployment. The expanded public works programme and community public works programmes need to be both implemented on a much larger scale in all our townships, from Mannenberg to Soweto and Eldorado Park.

Whether chopping down invasive vegetation (Working on Water), guarding schools, guarding rolling stock or clearing illegal dumping, there is enough useful work to hire all unemployed people from 18-35 years.

Franklin Roosevelt’s alphabetical agencies did this throughout the 1930s to get the US back on its feet. Our national, provincial and metro governments need to follow his example.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont