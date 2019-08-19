Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pravin Gordhan must declare Eskom day zero

Businesses, church leaders and civic groups need to join the minister to educate Eskom employees on how far the crisis has progressed

19 August 2019 - 05:03
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan needs to declare a day zero for Eskom, the day its cash flow and bailout funds can no longer pay salaries. Concerned businesses, church leaders and civic groups need to join the minister to educate Eskom employees on how far the crisis has progressed. Newspapers could print a countdown to day zero each day.

The minister should consider alternative employment for the 25,000 to 30,000 employees who need to be retrenched from Eskom. Other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should absorb them so that our most critical SOE can be saved.

If SAA folds it won’t affect SA much. Overstaffing at less critical SOEs is also less damaging to our economy. Workers and suppliers must be educated about how an increase in labour or coal prices will bring day zero forward, and how recovering money lost to corruption push it out.

Hitesh Naran
Johannesburg

LETTER: Competence is the issue

Much of the criticism of the National Health Insurance and the nuclear proposals has focused on costs, but managerial ineptitude has been overlooked
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Pravin Gordhan fails to convince over Eskom

Minister caved in to salary demands to win votes and avoid being seen as callous
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: High debt cannot be ignored

Duma Gqubule’s references to the Public Investment Corporation and the Unemployment Insurance Fund reserves also neglect the other side of the ‘state ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
JONATHAN JANSEN: Unisa’s dumbing-down signals it ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOEL NETSHITENZHE: Public protector’s blunder a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: ANC’s redeployment of Zandile Gumede is ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Payback time for Brian Molefe
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Job cuts — Ramaphosa’s Excalibur
Opinion

Related Articles

Court stops Eskom from awarding R350m contract

National

LETTER: Sorting out Eskom would put ANC in a fix

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Soaring salaries have wrecked Eskom

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China can help rescue Eskom

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Slaughter of taxpayers

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.