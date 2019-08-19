LETTER: Pravin Gordhan must declare Eskom day zero

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan needs to declare a day zero for Eskom, the day its cash flow and bailout funds can no longer pay salaries. Concerned businesses, church leaders and civic groups need to join the minister to educate Eskom employees on how far the crisis has progressed. Newspapers could print a countdown to day zero each day.

The minister should consider alternative employment for the 25,000 to 30,000 employees who need to be retrenched from Eskom. Other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should absorb them so that our most critical SOE can be saved.

If SAA folds it won’t affect SA much. Overstaffing at less critical SOEs is also less damaging to our economy. Workers and suppliers must be educated about how an increase in labour or coal prices will bring day zero forward, and how recovering money lost to corruption push it out.

Hitesh Naran

Johannesburg