LETTER: Soaring salaries have wrecked Eskom

There is a quick and easy way to understand why Eskom has become such a dire threat to our future. Just look at the rampant gravy train of Eskom employee costs. Over the 2019 year, despite employee numbers falling 4% to 46,665 employees, employee costs rose 12.9% to R33.3bn.

Average employee cost is now R713,597, up 17.6% on 2018, an outrageous number, more than 2.5 times that of some top-performing companies in the private sector, which actually contribute to making a country a better place to live in.

Electricity sales in 2007, when the wrecking of Eskom started, were 218,120 GWh, about 5% more than the 208,319 GWh in 2019. Yet in 2007 Eskom had 32,674 employees, 13,991 fewer than in 2019.

Over the period 2007 to 2019, electricity sales have fallen 5%, employee numbers have increased 43% and the average cost per Eskom employee has increased from R289,251 in 2007 to the current level of R713,597 per employee.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan owes the nation an explanation on why he vetoed former CEO Phakamani Hadebe’s commendable bid to rein in employee costs.

Chris Logan

Via e-mail