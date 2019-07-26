LETTER: Slaughter of taxpayers

Besides the government’s determination to proceed with nuking the health sector, the most devastating news this week was the huge state-owned enterprise (SOE) bailouts and the fact that taxpayers will have to fund this.

We are all painfully aware that Eskom and other SOEs are in a state of catastrophe and need urgent restructuring, but the government’s solutions are like prescribing aspirin for intensive-care patients who are about to pass on.

Increased taxes, which will probably include the removal of medical credits to help fund the multibillions required for the National Health Insurance disaster, including a traditional looting spree as well as unaffordable electricity increases, will together totally destroy what remains of a barely functioning economy. Overall tax collections will decrease and there will be a jobs bloodbath. There can be no other outcomes.

While it is mugging us, the government’s irresponsible spending motors on. After a sham cabinet cut, with the continuation of ministerial luxuries and perks and the splurging within the presidency, there is no end in sight for this madness.

SOE boards are being restructured, but will be impotent with their hands tied due to the union-driven policy of “no privatisation and no retrenchment”. One cannot make this up.

Despite the calamity awaiting us, I have not read a single editorial or leading article in Business Day this week about the intended slaughter of taxpayers and its inevitable outcome. What am I missing?

D Wolpert

Rivonia