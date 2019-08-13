Court stops Eskom from awarding R350m contract
Judge pours cold water on utility’s claim that an interdict would cause an ‘unimaginable disaster’
13 August 2019 - 17:53
Eskom has been slapped with an interdict, stopping it from awarding a three-year R350m contract to supply lubricants to its power stations, with a judge ruling that it had not complied with its own procurement risk and governance protocols.
The embattled state power utility, which is struggling to service debt of more than R400bn and has a maintenance backlog at its power stations, previously warned that the interdict would lead to an “unimaginable disaster”, with it running out of lubricant stocks, which are essential to the functioning of equipment at its 17 stations, by the middle of August.
